Let It Glow With Idina Menzel’s Oscars 2020 Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It’s impossible to miss gifted singer and actress Idina Menzel wherever she goes, but she really turned up the volume on last night’s 2020 Oscars red carpet! In collaboration with makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen, Menzel had a glow that played up her natural beauty in the best of ways.

“The inspiration for Idina’s look tonight came from her classic fuchsia dress and the epicness of the Academy Awards,” VanLeeuwen tells E! News exclusively. “We wanted her look to be simple and elegant.”

To create her look, VanLeeuwen partnered with No7 for both Menzel’s skincare and makeup for the evening. VanLeeuwen says the entire line is fantastic, but adds, “My favorite products are the No7 Protect and Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation, which instantly smooths and blurs lines and wrinkles, and also the No7 The Full 360 Mascara, which has an amazing volumizimg defining effect.”

If you want to recreate Menzel’s look at home, VanLeeuwen has a recommendation. “People should keep features equally balanced,” he notes. “We are breaking the rules in a beautiful way here.”

So what’s it like to collaborate with such a megastar on her red carpet glam for film’s biggest night? “Idina is such an amazing, sweet person in addition to being a mega talent,” VanLeeuwen says. “It’s always exciting to collaborate with Idina on for any event, but nothing compares to the excitement of the Academy Awards! Especially since she was performing. I had that nervous excitement when you just want to give your best!”

Want to glow like Menzel did all night last night? Then shop the products below!

Don’t miss all the fashionable stories and inside scoop from the 2020 Oscars! And make sure you check out Mindy Kaling’s gorgeous red carpet beauty breakdown.