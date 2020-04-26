“Let’s Dance” 2020: Freedom of fools for Ilka Bessin – Martin Klempnow is out

Updated April 25, 2020, 8:28 a.m.

“Let’s Dance” purists fear for the quality of the dance: The fact that Ilka Bessin is another round divides the audience. Audience favorite Martin Klempnow is out for it, Tijan Njie and Moritz Hans show abdominal muscles and Laura Müller a respectable tango. Party time, not only with the Discofox.

“This is my dance area, this is yours.” This is not an allusion to a legendary dance film, but reality at “Let’s Dance” 2020.

For the annual “Discofox Marathon” the dance floor with barrier tape was divided into squares in show number eight. Every mini-area is a contact-free area, in which the dancing couple can let off steam to party cracks like “Egal” or “Go get beer”.

There is no romping around, which Ilka Bessins does best on Friday evening. She tends to move minimally while dancing and her partner Erich Klann performs lifting figures.

With quick wit, self-irony and as a living disco ball in a battery-operated light dress, she also enriched the eighth show with dance partner Erich Klann with rustic humor.

“Let’s Dance” 2020: Martin Klempnow is out

If Joachim Llambi demanded even more “rockets in the rear” last week, she was “pleased and excited” at her new appearance: “For me, this is all Cirque du Soleil for beginners.”

Thanks from the audience: Despite lean twelve points for her Charleston (“Very good for the intestines!”) For the characteristic “Jungle Book” anthem “Try it with coziness”, Ilka Bessin will be able to enjoy her personal “Magic Moment” next Friday Bring parquet.

Her colleague Martin Klempnow will no longer have this opportunity: despite his good development (quote Motsi Mabuse: “I love your personality”), the comedian who had become a charming showman by training with dance partner Marta Arndt had to be a rousing jive to the theme tune of “Bugs Bunny “and dignified rabbit ear disguise.

Laura Müller: “I never expected that”

Lili Paul-Roncalli and Massimo Sinató are miles away from bunny costumes – “Rudi the proboscis” helped them to win the Discofox marathon.

The real theme of this year’s dream couple, however, was the Paso Doble, fiery and perfectly staged by the artist, who, as she explained in the recording, had to earn the professional respect of her circus director’s father for a long time.

With the jury she has an absolute stone in the board: The network speaks of a new “Ella Endlich phenomenon”. Lili, die (zu?) Perfekte, Luca Hänni and Christina Luft, die Süssen, Tijan Njie and Kathrin Menzinger as well as Moritz Hans and Renata Lusin, the six-pack athletes: the candidates for the final already have their image.

As usual, the newly engaged Laura Müller is big in conversation, but now her dancing is also becoming a topic: juror Motsi Mabuse, convincing her tango with Christian Polanc, convincing “intention”, Llambi received an overwhelming “very, very good”.

According to Laura, she had “never” expected that. But she also said that about the marriage proposal, which is said to have surprised her friend Michael Wendler. (“She say yes!”)

Her appearance on “Let’s Dance” was pleasantly ad-free: she left the much-discussed ring out of consideration for the intact skin of her dance partner in the hotel.



