“Let’s Dance” viewer irritated: Laura Müller suddenly danced with a new partner

Some only reluctantly danced, it said in the run-up to the fifth “Let’s Dance” show: According to media reports, it was about professional dancers who were afraid for their health. However, the 90s special evoked the family spirit of the show with extravagance – it was equally intimate without an audience.

To begin with, a transparent partition, prop in the opening dance by the professional dancers Kathrin Menzinger and Andrzej Cibis: They perfectly symbolized the invisible reason for the current crisis with a compulsory distance. It seems to some people that the performance of an entertainment show is wrong and a “completely wrong sign”, as a Facebook user rated it: “People who love dancing or even live on it have been doing without it for weeks. And here they just keep going …”

The discussion has been intensified in the past few days by the alleged palace revolt by some professional dancers who, according to media reports, did not want to continue exposing themselves to health risks due to the production conditions. However, there was no question of that on the show.

Still, many viewers seem to benefit from the distraction: “I think it’s good that we can see something other than Corona,” wrote a Twitter user to “Let’s Dance”, added by another fan: “I’m very grateful that it is a little bit of normality. “

Built-in minimum distance: Finally space for Jorge’s hair

Normality: Undoubtedly not Jorge González’s motto in life. His hairstyle was the real topic of the evening, which was commented on the Internet much more heatedly than the crisis: a hair loss of two meters. “Since we don’t have an audience, there is finally enough room for Jorge’s hair,” said Daniel Hartwich. “I last saw it in the car wash,” wrote another Twitter user: “He should go to the circus.”



There, however, he would have to compete with Lili Paul-Roncalli, who shows what “Let’s Dance” is all about: fine body movements to dramatic music.

With her partner Massimo Sinató, she performed a virtuoso slow waltz for “Je Suis Malade” by Lara Fabien, achieving 30 points and was declared “Queen of Flexibility and Class” by Motsi Mabuse.

Joy of life, “which will take me through the next time” (Mabuse) brought Tijan Njie and Kathrin Menzinger with their samba to “The Lion King” (28 points). Moritz Hans’ only mistake in the quickstep with Renata Lusin (25 points) was that he was “still thinking” (Joachim Llambi), while Luca Hänni and Christina Luft rounded off the field of potential final pairs with a Hollywood-style slowfox (22 points).

Laura Müller with a new partner: what about Christian Polanc?

But even outside the top 5, the field is getting thinner: Due to an illness in John Kelly’s family, he and dance partner Regina Luca had to say goodbye.

And Christian Polanc was also missing, which in turn fueled speculation about the training peace with partner Laura Müller. Or is Polanc even the spearhead of those willing to get out?

He was only sick, and this was visible: While John Kelly was replaced by Loiza Lamers’ return, Polanc partner Laura Müller suddenly saw herself with a new partner, the spontaneously arrived, in the second a few hours before the live show Show with Steffi Jones retired Robert Beitsch.

What followed was a respectable contemporary to “Hijo de la Luna” that the new, amazingly well-functioning couple practiced in just two hours. How would Wendler find the instant chemistry of the two? And – cliffhanger! – whether Christian will return next week? “Probably,” it said vaguely.

Sükrü Pehlivan is out, Ilka Bessin finds the right words

“I’m not dancing for the jury, but for the nation,” said Sükrü Pehlivan confidently after his Viennese waltz with Alona Uehlin (“You should have swan wings, no chicken wings”), but finally the moderator let them down: For the 90s special was his last show.

Despite frequent network criticism, the jury Ilka Bessin progressed in terms of her tact and alleged “sympathy rating”, but he managed to put the feeling of the evening in the right words: “I was happy about the salsa, it brought me vital energy. I can I can only recommend it to everyone: Mucke and dance no matter what it looks like. “

Perhaps the best description of “Let’s Dance” and its function even in difficult times. Daniel Hartwich also seemed to have made Salsa and Co. optimistic in the long term: he advertised the “Let’s Dance” live tour in November as if we could all fill huge halls again in a few months.

