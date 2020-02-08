Let’s Reminisce Over Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Steamy 2019 Oscars Moment

Tell me something, girl…remember how we heated up the 2019 Oscars?

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga certainly did, with a sizzling performance of their A Star Is Born duet “Shallow.” The ballad won the singer her first Oscar, for Original Song. But just as notably, she and Cooper, who play lovers in his celebrated film reboot, displayed so much chemistry during their onstage performance of the track that many viewers, including celebs, wondered if they were involved romantically in real life.

“Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f–king?” David Spade wrote on Instagram after watching their set.

Gaga had just ended her engagement to Christian Carino, while Cooper was in a relationship at the time with model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter. She had sat next to them at the Oscars and appeared proud as she watched their “Shallow” performance. She and the actor broke up several months after the ceremony. They continue to co-parent and recently reunited at a 2020 BAFTAs after-party in London.

Gaga downplayed the romance rumors involving her and Cooper, saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “First of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal. Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that’s what we wanted you to see.”

She debunked the rumors again in an ELLE interview published this past November.

“Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story,” she said. “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on.”