Let’s Talk About RHOBH’s Bonkers Dinner Scene With Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers

Still scratching your head after last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? You’re not alone.

The instantly iconic episode mostly centered around Kyle Richards hosting a dinner part at her home for all the ladies and their husbands. While the drama between Teddi Mellencamp and RHOBH newbie Sutton Stracke certainly started the night off on an awkward note, it was Denise Richards‘ husband Aaron Phypers who really stole the show.

Phypers confused co-stars and viewers alike while trying to explain his work at a healing center in Malibu, delving into complex topics like atomic energy, cancer and modern medical myths while Denise warned him under her breath, “We already have people following us, be careful.” “I have people following me all the time,” Aaron added as Denise explained “certain organization” don’t like to see the healing results his work provides because “they’d make a lot of money otherwise.”

Denise eventually urged her man to stop talking about his work for their “safety.”

So was filming the scene actually as bonkers as it appeared on TV?

“It was awkward. It was awkward and it was strange,” Kyle’s BFF and Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, who was actually in attendance at the dinner party and appeared on last night’s episode, tells E! News exclusively. “I was just more surprised that he was willing to talk about it, because he had been open about being followed before. And I was just surprised at how…I was just surprised at how willing he was to talk about it.”



“I still don’t know what Aaron was trying to explain,” Sylvester continues. “I think everybody was confused because it just came out of left field. I think some people are enlightened and have ventured off into other dimensions of their mind. And I’m just not one of those people, but I think Aaron is one of those people.”



When asked if he thinks people are really following Denise and Aaron, Justin joked, “Yeah, it’s called a camera crew.”

“No, I do believe people are following them. But do I think it’s the FBI or the CIA? Probably not,” he laughed.

As for the other big moment of the night (Sutton calling Teddi “boring” earlier in the dinner party before Teddi cried), Justin says there was some “awkwardness” but it wasn’t that bad.

“I truly like when a new Housewife comes on who doesn’t know what the show is about and has no idea like the formula of the show. You can tell that said was truly being herself and truly being who she is. And she couldn’t understand why everyone was quiet at that moment and I hope that she never loses that authenticity because it’s awesome and it’s great for the show,” Justin tells us. “I just felt bad that I knew Teddi was having a rough week with what was going on. She had hundreds of people flying in to do this All In challenge weekend retreat, and I knew she had a lot on her plate on top of being pregnant.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)