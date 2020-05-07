Letter from Istanbul about the Turkish corona measures

OOfficially, the first Covid 19 case occurred in Turkey on March 10, and the first death was recorded on March 17. However, numerous dubious deaths before this date indicate that the epidemic must have previously entered Turkey. One of the deceased before the announcement of the “first loss” was the former commander in chief of the land forces, Aytaç Yalman. His funeral, which was hidden from the public, only became known several days later thanks to the column of an opposition journalist. Yalman’s wife passed away a few weeks later, and his doctor and bodyguard were treated in the intensive care unit.

The retired general’s funeral, at which lime was poured over the body, raised doubts as to the credibility of the official epidemic announcements. When this suspicion was compounded by the inadequacy of the measures ordered, protests rose. Arrangements such as the termination of transport links to China and Iran, the suspension of the football leagues and the closure of the mosques were taken far too late. The government is accused of taking only superficial steps in order not to completely pull the plug of the crisis-ridden economy, thereby driving the escalation of the epidemic.

More than recommendations

When the number of deaths increased, people were only appealed to stay at home. However, the rapid spread of the epidemic required more than recommendations. But those calling for a curfew were accused of paving the way for a coup and stirring up the country. The government refused to call the lockdown, and instead, to curb the protests, it promised to distribute protective masks to the population free of charge. How this then developed shows the decline of the system in Turkey.

On the evening of April 6, a Monday, a government statement reassured those who thought the measures to date were inadequate. According to this, citizens should submit an application on the website of the Turkish Post PTT with their ID number, and they would then automatically receive five masks per week. It seemed that simple, but the mask adventure was just beginning. Citizens who could not find masks anywhere for days and therefore only left the house anxiously stormed the PTT website. She collapsed within a few hours. Around midnight, the government issued a new statement that its application should now be made on the state’s e-government site. Again, the requested masks should be sent home. Erdogan stepped in front of the cameras and announced: “We are determined to provide all of our citizens with free masks.”