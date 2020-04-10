Letter from matadors and crews to the Secretaries of Employment and Social Security in the face of their “labor distress”

Bullfighting professionals have sent a letter to the Secretaries of Employment and Social Security in which they expose their “labor helplessness” in the face of the state of alarm, as they cannot take advantage, due to the unique nature of their hiring, to the measures adopted by the Government for the protection of workers.

The text, to which Efe has had access, is jointly signed by the Union of Bullfighters –which groups bullfighters, bullfighters and bullfighters of all conditions, and not only the great figures-, the Union of Picadores and Banderilleros and the Union of Mozos de Espadas Union, and invokes the promise of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, that “no one will be left behind”.

Specifically, bullfighting professionals inform the labor authorities that the measures relating to the protection of self-employed workers are not applicable to matadors and crews, “who are considered to be employed workers in the framework of a special labor relationship of artists in public performances ».

In the same way, neither are those that affect employed workers, since in this case extraordinary unemployment benefits are conditional on the processing of an ERTE “that does not fit the hiring dynamics” of this sector, as it happens in other artistic shows.

In the letter sent to both Secretaries of State, bullfighters, subordinates and waiters of swords add that they cannot even avail themselves of the last Royal Decree of March 28, which contemplates an exceptional subsidy for workers with temporary contracts, which excludes those under two months and which would also require a prior ERTE.

Professionals enrolled in these three associations, which number around 2,000, consider that the total stoppage of bullfighting activity “implies a great loss of jobs”, which only in the period between March 9 and May 10 have they left to generate to the crews an income close to two million euros.

For all this, and always in defense of the less favored comrades, they ask the administration to protect “the legitimate expectation of all bullfighting workers to occupy the successive positions that the traditional calendar has been offering them and which have been suspended by the measures of the state of alarm, which in regard to shows open to public attendance will surely continue beyond its validity ”.

To solve this critical situation, bullfighters and crews – who continue to offer themselves to any solidarity action that is required – request the Ministry of Labor to adopt “compensatory measures” for the cessation of the activity, which should consist of an extraordinary unemployment benefit that includes the peculiarities of hiring in the bullfighting sector.

They also believe that these measures should include all workers included in the census of bullfighting assets as of December 31, 2019, who, without being subject to the accreditation of any contract, would receive said benefit calculated on the contributions made in 365 days prior to the entry into force of the Royal Decree that introduced these grants, and which should not be less than the interprofessional minimum wage.

In this sense, bullfighting professionals consider that the duration of this extraordinary benefit should be extended until the moment that the Government definitively authorizes the holding of open shows, as well as asking that, to mitigate the effects of the lack of wages, the obligation to enter contributions for the 2019 fiscal year regularization.