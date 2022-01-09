LeVar Burton and Vic Morrow appeared on talk shows to prepare viewers for the difficult and now-famous “Roots” whipping scene.

Roots, a 1977 ABC miniseries about America’s history of racism and slavery, starred LeVar Burton and Vic Morrow.

While the series was educational, some of the scenes were so graphic that Burton and Morrow went on talk shows ahead of time to warn viewers about them.

This was especially true of the now-famous whipping scene, which both the cast and crew were disturbed by while filming.

Roots, based on the novel by Alex Haley, aired for eight nights in 1977.

Kunta Kinte, a Gambian boy sold into slavery at the age of 15, was the subject of the miniseries.

According to The New York Times, he travels to Colonial America with other Black people sold into slavery on a three-month ship journey.

Kinte is auctioned off to John Reynolds, a local plantation owner, shortly after arriving in America.

Reynolds appoints Fiddler, an older slave, to educate Kinte in the ways of servitude and English.

In addition, he calls Kinte Toby in English.

Fiddler and Kinte become friends because they share a desire to preserve their cultures and heritage.

Kinte will not eat pork because of his Islamic roots.

He also tries to flee several times but is unsuccessful each time.

After breaking his leg chain in an attempt to flee, Kinte’s slave owner, Vic Morrow, gathers all of the slaves and orders one of them to whip him for refusing to accept his American name.

After the lashing, Fiddler consoles Kinte, telling him that there will be more days to escape.

Many people in the United States consider Roots to be an eye-opener.

Many people only knew about slavery and racism from a few paragraphs in textbooks before it aired.

Many viewers were enlightened and empowered as a result of the premiere of Roots.

According to the New York Times, the TV show was the first time slavery was discussed on a larger scale in front of a larger audience: 80 million viewers every night.

Needless to say, it left an indelible impression on many with lessons about this period in American history.

No one could have predicted how authentic the miniseries would be, given how raw Roots was.

The show attempted to portray a realistic picture of slavery by delving deeper into the events of the time period.

One of the most vivid scenes was Kinte’s violent lashing after his failed escape attempt.

Because the scene was so long, the cast and crew had to shoot it twice, according to PBS.