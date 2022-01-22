LeVar Burton Reflects on the Anniversaries of ‘Roots’ and ‘Star Trek: Next Generation’ (Exclusive)

Exclusive: LeVar Burton on the Anniversaries of “Roots” and “Star Trek: Next Generation”

LeVar Burton is declaring the year 2022 as the Year of LeVar Burton.

He began the New Year as Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade, but that was only the beginning of his celebrations.

He still has three significant achievements to commemorate this year, including two iconic shows that cemented his place in Hollywood history and, perhaps most importantly, his adoring wife.

The 64-year-old actor, host, and director sat down with ET’s Kevin Frazier to discuss the 45th anniversary of Roots’ first episode, the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: Next Generation, and his 30th wedding anniversary.

Burton, who also appeared as a guest host on Jeopardy! last summer, went down memory lane while talking about Roots, which premiered in January.

23rd of July, 1977

Burton recalled watching episode one in Los Angeles before returning to Sacramento with his family for episode two.

He recalls being recognized in a supermarket the morning of the third episode’s premiere.

‘Roots’ star LeVar Burton

The Emmy and Peabody award-winning miniseries Kunta Kinte celebrates its 45th anniversary on Sunday, and Burton reflected on the show’s significance decades after playing Kunta Kinte, a character in Alex Haley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Kinte is based on a real-life man who was kidnapped and sold as a slave after arriving in America.

“I think Roots’ lasting legacy is that it was another moment in American history where we were educated about ourselves in a way we hadn’t been before,” Burton tells ET. “It elevated our awareness of everyone, and it exposed us to an aspect of ourselves in terms of a rich culture that stems from Africa.”

It emphasized the value and benefit that African-Americans have brought to this country.

It also told the story of our struggle to establish ourselves and own a sense of belonging without resistance for the first time.”

The miniseries received 37 Emmy nominations after airing on ABC for eight consecutive nights.

The miniseries would take nine awards.

Burton was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Series for his breakout role.

‘Star Trek: Next Generation’ star LeVar Burton.

Burton would go on to become a household name and earn even more money.

