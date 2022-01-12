Lewis Capaldi, Muse, and Kasabian are the headliners for the Isle of Wight Festival in 2022.

Lewis Capaldi, Muse, and Kasabian have been announced as headliners for the Isle of Wight Festival in 2022.

Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Ritchie, and Kasabian have all been announced for the Isle of Wight Festival, which is great news for festival fans.

It’ll take place in June, and here’s everything you need to know if you want to buy tickets.

The Isle of Wight has announced their 2022 headliners, and it looks like it will be a party.

The 2022 edition will take place in June, and will mark the start of the festival season.

We’re sure tickets will be in high demand, especially with such big names on the bill.

Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian, and Muse have been announced as headliners, alongside Lionel Ritchie, Kasabian, Rudimental, and Tom Grennan.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster for the event, which will take place from June 16 to 19.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, keep reading to learn everything you need to know.

Isle of Wight Festival

The festival will be held from June 16 to June 19.

After numerous Covid postponements, the festival is relieved to be back on track.

Tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Day tickets, deposit schemes, upgrades, and other options are all available.

Adult weekend tickets start at £208.20, while day tickets start at £80.50.

Student tickets start at £186.90, and teen tickets start at £181.50.

Infants and children under the age of five are free.

A £65 Gold Package upgrade is available, as well as Locker, Shower, and Luxury Loo Upgrades.

Happy Mondays, Heather Small Craig Davis presents TS5, Shaggy, The Kooks, and many others will be performing over the weekend.

At the Isle of Wight Festival, there are a variety of camping options.

Pre-pitched tents, as well as camping and camping plus, are available at Pink Moon Camping and Harvest Moon Boutique.

Here you can learn more about boutique camping options and purchase ticket upgrades.

