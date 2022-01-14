Lexi from Netflix’s Cheer left Navarro for what reason?

Why did Cheer’s Lexi leave Navarro?

The much-anticipated second season of Netflix’s hit show Cheer has arrived.

Lexi Brumback left Navarro, and fans of the documentary-style show have been wondering what happened to her.

What we know so far is as follows.

Navarro’s best tumblers included the talented 22-year-old.

Lexi and a group of friends were pulled over by cops while driving during the first season’s finale.

Lexi accepted responsibility for the drugs found in the vehicle and was immediately dismissed from the Navarro College cheerleading squad.

Coach Monica eventually allowed her to rejoin the team, but the outbreak of the pandemic put a stop to that.

Lexi has previously spoken about how cheerleading saved her life and allowed her to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

She’d be “sitting in a jail cell right now” if it weren’t for the team, according to the 22-year-old star.

She also talked about her troubled past, revealing that her violent behavior landed her in juvenile detention.

She was able to learn how to use her skills and transform her life thanks to Monica Aldama, a life coach.

The coach is well-known for reaching out to troubled youth and offering them the opportunity to improve their lives through the cheerleading program.

Lexi returns in the second season, but she will no longer be a member of the Navarro cheerleading squad.

The social media sensation has over 736,000 Instagram followers, as well as endorsement deals with brands like Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty and Kat Von D Beauty, as well as her own HexxByLexx merchandise line.

“Her coach reached out to me, her mother, and her grandmother, and everyone wanted her back at Navarro, of course,” Monica told US Weekly.

“At the end of the series, I even said that I needed more time with her because she was doing so well.”

She did get herself into some trouble, but it was quickly resolved.

She had to sit out the fall semester, but I thought she had enough time to reflect and learn from it.

“She’s doing fantastic and is overjoyed to be back here, and I’m excited to see where she goes from here.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.