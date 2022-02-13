Lexi Reed’s net worth is unknown.

How much money does Lexi Reed have?

With the help of diet and exercise, fitness influencer Lexi Reed lost more than 300 pounds in two years.

@fatgirlfedup has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Lexi Reed’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)1.5 million, according to All Famous Birthday.

Lexi likely makes money from each of her social media posts as a popular Instagrammer and YouTuber.

Lexi first gained notoriety in 2016, when she and her husband, Danny, began to document their extensive weight-loss journey.

Over the course of two years, the couple lost 407 pounds, with Lexi stating at the time that “it wasn’t about the weight we lost, but the life we gained.”

Lexi Reed, a social media influencer who lost hundreds of pounds over a few years while documenting her journey online, was born on November 13, 1990.

Lexi and her husband, Danny, began their weight-loss journey after a friend challenged them to go without eating out, cheat meals, soda, or alcohol for 30 days.

According to People, she said, “We started cooking, meal prepping, counting calories, and reading nutrition labels.”

Lexi, 31, was admitted to the hospital with organ failure on January 20, 2022.

Danny said in a GoFundMe for Lexi that the incident is unrelated to Covid-19.

Lexi is known for her wellness content, which includes question and answer sessions, unboxings, reviews, and tips, and she has over 90.3K subscribers on YouTube.

Lexi frequently posts inspirational quotes, as well as photos of her pets and family, on Instagram.

