Lia McHugh Is ‘Very Excited’ For The Unannounced Sequel To Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Marvel has yet to announce a sequel for Eternals, but one of its stars, Lia McHugh, believes one will be released in the near future.

Although critics and fans gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe film mixed reviews, it did well at the box office.

Plus, Disney(plus) added Eternals to its streaming library, boosting the show’s popularity even more.

As a result, it would be surprising if none of its characters appeared in the MCU again.

Before delving into the prospect of an Eternals sequel, it’s worth noting where Sprite, played by Lia McHugh, left off in the first film.

She’s one of the ten Eternals introduced in the MCU film, and one of her abilities is to project life-like illusions.

Sprite, however, is an immortal trapped in the body of a 12-year-old girl.

Despite her actual age and maturity, she is incapable of leading a normal adult life, unlike her fellow Eternals.

Sprite lives with Sersi in London at the beginning of the film.

The Deviants are forced to reunite with the other Eternals, including Sersi’s former lover, Ikaris, when they return.

The audience learns that Sprite is in love with Ikaris as the events of the film unfold.

But, because of her appearance, she was never able to act on her feelings.

Sprite decided to stick by Ikaris’ side even after the movie revealed that he was the villain of the story.

Sersi forgives Sprite after the Eternals stop the “Emergence” and Ikaris flies into the sun because he couldn’t bear the guilt of his betrayal.

She then transforms Sprite into a human, as she had always desired.

However, now that Sprite is no longer an Eternal, it will be interesting to see where she fits into a possible sequel.

Lia McHugh discussed whether or not Marvel would include her in an Eternals sequel in an interview with ComicBook.com.

She expressed her excitement by saying, “Yes, it’s very exciting.”

“I’m looking forward to reading the scripts when it happens.”

It’s not likely to happen for a while, but I’m prepared.”

McHugh also speculated on what Sprite might be up to in an Eternals sequel while speaking with Comic Book Movie.

“I’m not sure,” she admitted.

I’m not sure if she has any abilities, and if she doesn’t, I’m not sure what she could do to assist.

I’d assume she’d want to assist…

