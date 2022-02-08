Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon is his father’s double as he arrives with sister Molly Moorish at the Brit Awards 2022.

Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon is his father’s double as he arrives with sister Molly Moorish at the Brit Awards in 2022.

As the 22-year-old arrived at the 2022 Brit Awards, Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon is a spitting image of his rockstar father.

Lennon Gallagher flaunted his striking features on the red carpet with sister Molly Moorish, 23.

The siblings went to London’s O2 Arena to show support for their father Liam, who is gearing up for a show-stopping performance at the annual music awards.

Liam wore a dapper grey jacket with a black top and trousers, and he looked every bit the fashionable gentleman.

Molly Moorish, the daughter of Liam and Lisa Moorish, looked stunning on the red carpet in a black maxi dress with a matching leather jacket.

Liam Gallagher, the lead singer of Oasis, recently revealed that he has been forced to quit smoking and drinking.

“When I’m singing, there’s no smoking, and I don’t drink dairy on the day,” Liam said of his healthier lifestyle while performing.

“All I have is jasmine tea.”

It’s beneficial to the throat.

After that, I resume my normal routine.

“I know it doesn’t sound very rock ‘n’ roll and all that, but as you get older… I’m approaching 50….”

“Without a doubt, I’ll be throwing a party for my 50th.”