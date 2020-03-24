Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Ocean Kiss Is Making Waves

Today’s forecast calls for high surf and sweet PDA.

For those looking for some romance during these challenging times, one Hollywood couple may be able to help. On Monday afternoon, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ventured outside to the ocean blue water for a little bit of surfing.

But in between catching the waves together on Phillip Island in Australia, the cute couple managed to sneak in a kiss on the lips.

In photos obtained by E! News, both Liam and Gabriella sported wet suits to stay warm in the cold waters. As for their beach-side PDA, it’s enough to get us excited for summer even if it’s the first day of spring.

This certainly isn’t the first time fans have spotted the pair enjoying the surf and sand of Australia. In recent days, the duo has soaked up some sun and caught some waves by each other’s sides.

Perhaps the couple that surfs together, stays together!

As Liam and Gabriella continue their romance, fans are learning more about why these two are such a great match.

In a previous blog post, Gabriella proved to love adventure and the great outdoors when she described her perfect Sunday.

“Wake up to a tea and a nice little read on the balcony before walking to the beach for a swim. I’ll then head out on the boat for a fish and a waterski, followed by a picnic lunch on a remote beach we found,” she wrote. “Something yum for dinner (maybe lasagna) and then crashing on the couch watching whatever new series I’ve become addicted to (with a block of chocolate).” Ummm, goals!

And with the family’s approval, what’s not to love about this blossoming relationship.

“The Australia connection is definitely nice for both of them,” an insider previously told E! News. “She wants to be in Australia just as much as he does and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He doesn’t feel like he is being pulled away.”