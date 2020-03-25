Liam Hemsworth Must “Trust No One” and “Stay Paranoid” in Most Dangerous Game Preview

You saw the teaser trailer, now get a full taste of Liam Hemsworth playing the Most Dangerous Game.

The trailer for Hemsworth’s new “Movies in Chapters” Quibi series, paints the picture of Dodge Tynes (Hemsworth) and his desperation.

“If I just had some cash, I’d get some treatment. Maybe see my son be born. Think you can help me somehow?” Dodge asks the mysterious benefactor.

In Most Dangerous Game, Dodge is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness takes his life, so he accepts an offer he can’t refuse, only to find himself as the prey in a hunt. But it’s not like tag or paintball, it’s a lethal hunt. “The sport in its purest form: A hunt to kill,” Christoph Waltz‘s character tells Dodge.

The longer he stays alive, the more money he’ll leave to his wife. If he survives through it all, he’ll leave his family $24.5 million.

In addition to Hemsworth and Waltz, Most Dangerous Game stars Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola, and Natasha Bordizzo. Nick Santora wrote the project, Phil Abraham directed. Both serve as executive producers.

Most Dangerous Game begins on the day Quibi officially launches, April 6. Quibi, which stands for quick bites, is a new streaming platform with content designed for mobile, on-the-go viewing. In addition to Most Dangerous Game, a number of other projects will be available on Qubi including Survive with Sophie Turner, Dishmantled with Tituss Burgess, Singled Out with Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster and Punk’d with Chance the Rapper.

