Liam Hemsworth plays a terminally ill man desperate to survive in trailer for Most Dangerous Game 

He’s a member of a world-famous family of Australian movie stars, and is starring in a new thriller series set to premiere on mobile devices next month.

On Tuesday, upcoming mobile platform Quibi unveiled the trailer for Most Dangerous Game, a ‘Movie in Chapters’ that stars Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth, baby brother of Chris ‘Thor’ Hemsworth and Westworld’s Luke Hemsworth.

The series, which will debut on Quibi on April 6th, sees Liam playing a terminally ill man named Dodge Maynard who is expecting a child with his wife.

Starring opposite Liam is Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz, in an as-usual creepy villainous role.

The trailer opens with Dodge collapsing on the street, due to some sort of brain ailment.

In a hospital room, a doctor looks gravely at his brainscan.

‘If I just had some cash, and could get some treatment, maybe see my son be born…’ Liam’s character wonders in voice over as he’s seen in a hospital gown, lying in a bed.

Cut to him sitting opposite Waltz.

‘Think you can help me somehow?’ Dodge asks the older man.

‘I do, but I can’t do it alone,’ Waltz replies.

Then, Christoph delivers the setup of the series, which is not unlike the premise for the now-classic 1997 thriller The Game starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn: ‘I make possible man’s innate desire to be challenged in a highly intense sport — hunting.’

‘You’d want them to hunt me?’ Maynard asks, as he’s seen on a street at night, with a helmeted motorcyclist racing towards him.

Waltz nods his head.

‘Like, paintball?’ Liam asks, as the motorcyclist almost runs him over, armed with a weapon, bashing a taxi window as the action star jumps out of the way.

Waltz shakes his head ever so slightly, an evil smile growing on his lips.

‘Like, tag or something?’ Hemsworth’s character asks, laughing incredulously.

Again, a devilish shake of the head from Waltz.

Now, Hemsworth is driving the cab, and someone from the backseat springs up with a cable and tries to strangle him to death, causing his hand to bleed copiously.

Finally, Christoph’s foreboding character clarifies the stakes of this Most Danger Game: ‘The sport in its purest form – a hunt to kill.’

As shots of Liam running get faster and more intense – with a dagger being hurtled at him through the window of a subway car – Waltz continues to explain the ‘rules’.

‘It’s a 24-hour game. Deposits increase every hour you survive, for a grand total of…’

Cut to Hemsworth again, who states the staggering fortune he’s trying to win: ‘24.5 million dollars.’

The chase continues, with a rough-looking Liam limping along, dodging cars, explosions and fistfights.

‘Just you. On your own. Trust no one, stay paranoid,’ Christoph’s character warns him.

Most Dangerous Game will unfold over 12 episodes, beginning on April 6th on the mobile-centric streaming video platform Quibi.