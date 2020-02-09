Liam Hemsworth’s Buff Body Is the Best Way to Celebrate the Weekend

Happy Friday! Liam Hemsworth has been putting in extra work at the gym, and we have the photos to prove it.

The Hunger Games actor—and his very muscular arms—were spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier today. Hemsworth, donning a tank top, sunglasses and a hat, was photographed leaving a workout in Southern California ahead of the weekend. While it’s unclear whether Hemsworth is putting in overtime at the gym for a new role, the 30-year-old has been spending a lot of time on his workouts lately. It was just days ago that the star was spotted outside of a gym with his new leading lady, model Gabriella Brooks.

Hemsworth had been keeping a low profile following his split from Miley Cyrus over the summer, however, the Isn’t It Romantic actor has been spotted out and about more frequently in recent months. In late December, Hemsworth sparked romance rumors with Brooks when he was seen introducing her to his parents during a visit to Australia.

Of the December meeting, a source told E! News that Hemsworth and Brooks “left the same house together, arriving to meet the family.”

“They were at lunch no longer than an hour. Everyone was chatty and shook hands on arrival,” the insider shared. “Liam’s mum looked very happy to see him, gave him a big cuddle.”

In addition to spending time with Brooks, Hemsworth has been busy working since his split from Cyrus. It was just hours ago that a trailer for his new action-thriller Most Dangerous Mind made its debut.

So, it appears that Hemsworth is ready to start a new chapter. Later this month, he and Cryus will officially become single. While a judge signed off on their divorce finalization last month, the exes won’t legally become single until Feb. 22.