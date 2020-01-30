Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-in-Law Doesn’t ”Regret” Her Matching Tattoo With Miley Cyrus

Tattoos aren’t meant for regrets…

At least that’s how Elsa Pataky feels about her body ink, including the one matching tattoo she got with Miley Cyrus, her former sister-in-law. For a little refresher: back in 2016, the two bonded even more after getting the same ink.

Australian tattoo artist, Lauren Winzer, posted a picture on Instagram of their design, which was a small wave. The illustration was drawn by surf champion, Kelly Slater. The pop star and model appeared to get their tattoos in the same area, too.

Elsa, who is married to Chris Hemsworth (which is Liam Hemsworth‘s older brother), recently opened up that time in her life and how she doesn’t “regret” her matching tattoo with the “Slide Away” star, even after she and the Hunger Games alum decided to split last year.

“I don’t regret any of them, they’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments,” Elsa told Vogue Australia for its February issue.

While Elsa didn’t discuss Cyrus further for her magazine interview, she did previously comment on the longtime couple’s breakup.

“My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” Elsa told reporters during an event for lingerie brand, Women’s Secret. “He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better.”

She added, “You always find support in your family, and he’s joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed.”

A week after the event, she shut down questions about Liam and his personal life.

“Look, he’s doing great but… I prefer not to talk about this private life,” the Spanish model explained to Australia’s Sunrise. “He’s the one who has to talk about it.”

“He’s getting happier and he has his family,” she continued. “His brother is his best friend, so that’s good. He’s spent some time with us.”

At this time, both Liam and Miley have moved on from their breakup.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer has been dating Cody Simpson for quite some time, while the 30-year-old actor recently made things official with model, Gabriella Brooks.