Liam Neeson agreed to star in Seth MacFarlane’s ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’ on one condition:

Liam Neeson only agreed to star in Seth MacFarlane’s ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’ on one stipulation.

Liam Neeson is a Northern Irish actor who has been nominated for an Oscar.

Although he occasionally appears in other films, the Schindler’s List actor has largely moved into the action genre.

On the 2014 film A Million Ways to Die in the West, Neeson collaborated with Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy.

However, he agreed to join the western comedy on one strange condition.

A Million Ways to Die in the West follows Albert (MacFarlane), a fearful frontiersman.

After refusing to participate in a gunfight, he breaks up with his girlfriend Louise (Amanda Seyfriend).

Clinch Leatherwood (Neeson), on the other hand, has his wife, Anna (Charlize Theron), hide out in town.

Albert and Anna kiss despite the fact that he is unaware that she is married to a dangerous man.

Clinch shows up in town and demands to know who kissed his wife.

Albert must decide whether to let Clinch tear through town or to finally stand his ground in the face of danger in A Million Ways to Die in the West.

It will determine the town’s fate as well as his relationship with Anna.

Neeson was interviewed on TODAY Monday about his new film, A Million Ways to Die in the West.

When asked what drew him to the project, he described it as “quite romantic.”

Because of the film’s wild nature, Neeson didn’t expect much of the script to make it into the final cut.

“Let’s put it this way,” Neeson said of the script, “it made me laugh a lot.”

“I also blushed a lot.”

‘No, they’re not going to shoot this,’ I thought.

No, they won’t be able to shoot this.

They won’t be able to get away with it!’

It’s a bit of Family Guy humour.”

When he agreed to join the project, however, Neeson had specific goals in mind.

He wanted Clinch to sound exactly like he imagined.

In exchange for signing on to the project, MacFarlane let Neeson have his way.

"They were making fun of his main character in Family Guy, the little fat father… 'Imagine Liam Neeson in a Western.'

'Haha! With that amusing accent,'"

