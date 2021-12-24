Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, and Other ‘Love Actually’ Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, and Others from ‘Love Actually’: Where Are They Now?

Love is in the air! Love Actually, released in 2003, may have been primarily focused on English romances, but it has become a worldwide holiday staple among its fans.

The romantic comedy premieres five weeks before Christmas and takes viewers on multiple love and romance journeys.

Ten separate stories are told in the weeks leading up to the holiday, the majority of which overlap.

Love is the common thread that binds them all.

Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and other actors are among the cast members.

In the film, Neeson’s character Daniel is attempting to cope with the loss of his wife while also guiding his stepson Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) through his first love experience.

Meanwhile, Karen (Thompson), Daniel’s friend, is trying to figure out how to proceed with her marriage after her husband, Harry (Alan Rickman), begins flirting with his receptionist.

While Karen’s relationship is put to the test, her brother David (Grant) is settling into his new role as Prime Minister, which he does by dancing like no one is watching through his new digs.

Billy Mack (Bill Nighy), a washed-up rock star, is focused on his musical comeback throughout the film, recording “Christmas Is All Around,” which becomes the season’s anthem and plays in the background as more love stories unfold, including John (Martin Freeman) and Judy (Joanna Page), who meet while filming a sex scene for a movie.

The fan-favorite holiday film is full of romance, especially when Mark (Lincoln) professes his love for Juliet (Keira Knightley), who is married to his best friend Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Jamie (Firth) learns Portuguese in order to propose to his housekeeper Aurélia (Lcia Moniz).

Fans who have felt it in their fingers and toes for nearly two decades still remember the heartwarming story.

Richard Curtis, the film’s creator, is overjoyed at the film’s longevity and the cast’s ability to maintain their charm year after year — even while filming the 2017 miniseries Red.

