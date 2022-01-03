Liam Neeson ghosted Brooke Shields after he proposed to her.

Brooke Shields married Chris Henchy in 2001, and the couple has two daughters, Rowan and Grier.

Shields previously revealed she considered marrying Taken star Liam Neeson until he cut communication with her after the holidays, and she had several celebrity romances over the years, including her first marriage to tennis pro Andre Agassi.

In the early 1990s, Shields and Neeson crossed paths.

The former Calvin Klein model hadn’t appeared in a film or television show in years and was pursuing other creative endeavors such as photography and fashion.

Shields was enchanted by Neeson’s easygoing demeanor.

In her memoir, There Was a Little Girl, Shields wrote of Neeson, “He was a tall Irish actor and a drunk who was 13 years my senior.”

“With his brogue, poetry, and his sh**** choice of cheat pinto grigio wine, he wooed me.”

I joined him in his defiance and poured myself into his beat.”

Shields, who has spoken openly about being raised by an alcoholic mother, found their bohemian lifestyle appealing at the time.

Her unstructured routine with Neeson was both familiar and comforting to her.

“I’d go to dance classes all morning and then meet him at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel’s Central Park South bar,” she said.

“We’d have a drink.”

… and talk about acting and literature.

We’d fantasize about our future.”

Brooke Shields claims she went from ‘Lolita’ to ‘Most Famous Virgin’ in just a few years.

Shields wrote in her book that she was trying to break free from her close relationship with her mother, and that Neeson provided an easy way out.

“I lived on cheese and crackers, wine, and the relationship during those days,” the star of Suddenly Susan wrote.

“I needed to mature, and the Irish drinking actor was the ideal choice.”

I was blown away by going out with a real movie star, and I knew exactly how it felt to live with an alcoholic who lived in alternate realities.”

Shields saw Neeson’s celebrity as an opportunity to re-enter the film and television industry while also escaping her mother’s control.

“After only three months, we got serious enough,” Shields explained.

“I hoped that by doing so, I would be able to get away from my mother and gain the respect that I so desperately desired.”

He was a true performer, and if he chose me, I’d be honored.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.