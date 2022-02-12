Liam Payne reveals that his four-year-old son Bear devised a devious plan to avoid going to school.

Bear, Liam Payne’s four-year-old son, devised a devious plan to avoid going to school, according to the actor.

Liam revealed how Bear, whom he shares with ex Cheryl, claimed to have Covid get a day off at home during an Instagram Live Qandamp;A session with fans.

“Bear is good,” Liam said when a fan asked how he was doing.

“He didn’t want to go to school the other day, and I believe he learned that if you have Covid, you don’t have to go to school, which is both sneaky and smart.

“He figured out that if he pretended to have the virus, he’d be excused from school for the day.”

“Apparently it got to the point where he told the teacher…

When I was four, I had no idea what a virus was…

He did get chastised for it, but I have to give him credit for it because my pretexting to get out of school when I was a kid was not nearly as elaborate…

“I’m not proud of him in some ways, but I’m pleased with the level of deception, childish deception.”

Bear was born in 2017 to Liam, 28, and Cheryl, 38, while they were still dating.

They divorced in 2018 after two years together, but they still see each other on a regular basis as co-parents of their four-year-old son.

Liam previously expressed his delight after performing the title track for the Disney film Ron’s Gone Wrong and impressing Bear.

“Who doesn’t want to be a part of a Disney project?” Liam said, “but the most appealing aspect was the chance for Bear to see something I’m doing and enjoy it.”

“On my way to the premiere this week, I was FaceTiming him.”

‘Wow, it’s your movie,’ he said, pointing to a small toy of Ron I had with me.

He’s ecstatic.

“He’s been watching my Sunshine (the film’s title track) music video on repeat this week.”

It must be extremely irritating for Cheryl to have that song playing all the time because it gets stuck in your head.

But it’s incredible to see him so engrossed in something.

“He and I are going to a private cinema to see the movie together, which will be incredible.”