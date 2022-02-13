Libra weekly horoscope: What the stars have in store for you from February 13 to February 19

What your star sign has in store for February 13–19, according to your weekly horoscope for Libra.

23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTEMBER

Because Mercury helps you pitch ideas in such an original and effective way, you can bridge any gap between a private and public project.

And the self-assurance you seek is already within you.

The sun is shining brightly in your health sector, so even if you’ve fallen behind on your routine, you’ll be able to get back on track with renewed vigor.

Your strangest pal also happens to be the luckiest.

DESIRE DAYS: Monday kicks off your week with a bolder, braver love attitude–you’re ready to impress. Thursday is your day to start over, physically or emotionally, and Saturday reveals who truly loves – and respects – you.

LOVE LOCATIONS: A place where everyone dances the same steps, a restaurant with sharing plates of food, or a phone number you forgot.

SECRETS OF THE LIBRA VALENTINE: Your love style is light and addictive; you make everyone you meet feel good about themselves, but you also thrive on compliments.

When you’re dazzled by good looks or a particular surface style, you might forget to check if there’s something more substantial underneath.

You can also be a dabbler, experimenting with short-term bonds but failing to find The One.

Be more honest with yourself about what you truly require from love.

