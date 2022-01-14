Liev Schreiber, star of ‘Ray Donovan,’ says he’s still perplexed by the show’s unexpected cancellation.

Liev Schreiber, star of ‘Ray Donovan,’ says he’s still perplexed by the cancellation of his show.

No one was more surprised than series star Liev Schreiber when Showtime cancelled Ray Donovan in February 2020.

He still hasn’t gotten his head around it two years later.

Though Ray Donovan: The Movie (which premieres in January) will give his character a belated send-off, the cable network is giving his character a belated send-off in Ray Donovan: The Movie (which premieres in January).

14), the actor expresses his disappointment and bewilderment over the show’s abrupt cancellation.

Ray Donovan was a seven-season television show that premiered in 2013.

The show, however, came to an end in early 2020 when Showtime decided not to renew it for a ninth season.

Ray Donavan’s cast, crew, and fans were caught off guard by the cancellation, which came shortly after the season 7 finale aired.

Showrunner David Hollander told Vulture after the cancellation, “We’re still scratching our heads.”

“There was no indication that the show was coming to an end.”

We were behaving in a creative manner as if we were in the middle of a sentence.

As a result, there was no indication that this would be the end.

“This was not the end of the series.”

Hollander also speculated that the Viacom-CBS merger in 2019 played a role in the show’s demise.

Donofans, this is for you.

RayDonovan The Movie debuts on Friday. pic.twitter.comENw0L0qOy1

In a recent interview with TVLine, Schreiber discussed the cancellation of Ray Donovan, saying he was “not entirely clear on” why Showtime decided not to renew it.

“At first, it was upsetting and perplexing,” he admitted.

“By all accounts, we appeared to be financially and creatively successful.

“It didn’t add up.”

Schreiber, like Hollander, blamed the show’s demise on the CBS-Viacom merger.

“I had the impression that [the merger]was going to be a very difficult transition,” he said.

“And during the transition… some new people issued a directive to cut a significant amount from [Showtime’s] operating budget.”

And we seemed like an obvious choice because they only had one more season left and it was going to be extremely costly for them.”

Fans quickly rallied to save Ray Donavan after the show was canceled.

It didn’t go unnoticed that they put forth the effort.

“It appears that your voices have been heard… Hopefully, there will be…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

This one’s for you, Donofans. #RayDonovan The Movie premieres Friday. pic.twitter.com/ENw0L0qOy1 — Ray Donovan on Showtime (@SHO_RayDonovan) January 14, 2022