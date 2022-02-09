Life and Beth: Your First Look at Amy Schumer’s New Comedy Series

Life and Beth: A Sneak Peek at Amy Schumer’s New Comedy Series

On February 1st,

Hulu debuted the trailer for Life and Beth, a new comedy series starring Amy Schumer.

Before the series debuts on March 18, you can watch it here.

Beth has arrived, and she’s ready to cause a ruckus!

Hulu debuted the first trailer for Amy Schumer's upcoming series Life andamp; Beth on August 8.

Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, and Michael Rapaport star in the comedy, which premieres March 18 with all 10 episodes available at once.

The series follows Beth (Schumer), whose life appears to be perfect on paper, as she appears to have it all—a job, a city, and a man.

However, Beth’s life is forever changed when a sudden incident forces her to confront her past.

“Beth begins to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become” through flashbacks to her teen self, according to the series description.

Before Beth gets an MRI, a doctor asks her a few questions in the trailer.

She cuts him off by saying, “I can just save you some time.”

“I’ve consumed over 30,000 drinks, don’t chew my food properly, and I’m approaching 40.”

“I just wanted to know if you have any pre-existing conditions?” he says.

Beth replies, “I am a woman.”

Beth is “ready for a new start,” according to the trailer.

She travels to Long Island, New York, after breaking up with her boyfriend and quitting her job, and meets John (Cera).

She says in the video, “I’m finally listening to my instincts.”

“And I’m going for it.”

Schumer wrote, directed, and executive produced Life and Beth, which also features Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul as executive producers.

Watch the full trailer above, and prepare to see Beth transform her life when Life andamp; Beth premieres on Hulu next month.

