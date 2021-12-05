Life, Family, Success, and Giving Back Quotes from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Most Inspiring Quotes about Life, Family, Success, and Giving Back

On and off the big screen, he’s an inspiration.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has carved out his own path in Hollywood, demonstrating that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to success.

And to call the 2021 People’s Champion “successful” would be an understatement, given his never-ending list of box office records (including the latest international action thriller Red Notice, which is breaking Netflix’s records).

Year after year, the Moana actor and supportive father of three delivered iconic performances and unforgettable characters.

His real-life story, from his early wrestling career to fatherhood to global success and beyond, has captivated his fans for nearly three decades.

His compassion and connection with his fans, as well as his philanthropic commitment, are just the icing on the cake.

“I will always be the hardest working person in the room, regardless of how much success my movies have or how many box office records they break,” the Hobbs and Shaw star told Vanity Fair.

And it’s all been worth it!

From staying humble to his work ethic on set and more, the 2021 People's Champion shares inspirational life lessons and motivational quotes.

Dwayne wrote on Instagram, “It’s critical to be your most authentic, true self.”

“Be yourself and be genuine.

But the most important thing is to recognize the joy and responsibility that comes with bringing everyone along with you.

You do this by being kind, compassionate, inclusive, and simply nice to people.

Because, make no mistake, being good and caring about people still matters in this climate of negativity and cynicism.”

The Rampage star captioned an Instagram post, “Kindness matters. Being a decent human being matters.”

“And while I’m not saying that hard work and kindness equal success, I will say that hard work and being a good person will get you a lot further in life than hard work and being an a–hole.”

On Instagram, Johnson wrote, “Everyone is important to someone or something.”

“Being important is nice, but being nice is more important.”

