“Like an Avengers Movie,” says Tom Holland of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After director Jon Watts compared Spider-Man: No Way Home to “Spider-Man: Endgame,” star Tom Holland says the final chapter of the Homecoming trilogy is “like an Avengers movie.” In Avengers: Endgame, an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the entire world forget his secret identity revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

But when Peter’s tampering with the spell unintentionally unleashes the Multiverse, he is confronted with a threat on par with the Avengers: multiversal villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

“It definitely [felt bigger than previous Spider-Man films].”

It felt similar in some ways because we were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew.

“It felt like a completely different franchise in other ways,” Holland said on The Project.

“We had these villains return to reprise their roles, and the action sequences are much bigger, funnier, more emotional, and the stakes are much higher.”

“It really did feel like we were making something akin to an Avengers movie,” Holland explained.

When it became clear that the Multiverse plot wouldn’t work out, Watts pitched Holland a smaller-scale story in which Kraven the Hunter pursues Spider-Man after his identity is revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

Despite rumors that No Way Home will bring back everyone from Daredevil star Charlie Cox to Holland’s Spider-Man predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Holland is confident that the Homecoming trilogy will leave audiences feeling “fulfilled.”

Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man: Homecoming, calls No Way Home the “most ambitious” stand-alone superhero film ever made.

“There were definitely some things that made us nervous because the film is so big and we were dealing with a lot of complicated material.”

It took a long time for him to figure out how to navigate the story,” he said.

“But now that the film is finished and we’ve seen the final cut, we’re all confident that the fans won’t be disappointed and that, after all of these rumors and fan theories, people will feel very fulfilled.”

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Is “Like an Avengers Movie”