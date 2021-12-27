Like an invoice, my mother-in-law sent a Christmas card listing everything she’d spent on us this year, including gifts.

A WOMAN has vented her rage at her ‘toxic’ mother-in-law after she sent a Christmas card with an itemized list of everything she had spent on them.

As she shared the tone-deaf card on TikTok, the woman claimed her husband’s mother was known for doing such things.

“Toxic mother-in-law,” she captioned the video.

This isn’t the first time she has done something like this.”

The woman shared a video of the holiday card, which featured birds on the front and a pre-printed holiday message.

Along with the holiday greetings, the mother-in-law had included an itemized list of everything she’d spent on her son and daughter-in-law this year.

So, just to set the tone for this video, you don’t have to get or give a Christmas gift.

“However, my mother-in-law chooses to treat my husband in this manner on a regular basis.”

“Rather than simply stating that she cannot afford a gift or that she has already given too much this year, she will send a card.”

“And the card will say, y’know, Merry Christmas, received a big blanket (dollar)112.40 Xfinity bill paid,” says the author.

“On the electric bill, (dollar)584.89! (dollar)697.29 (plus) gift!”

“Have a wonderful Christmas.”

After they lost their jobs, the woman revealed that her mother-in-law had stepped in to help financially, and she couldn’t help but remind them.

“Basically she’ll say hey, I’ve done things for you guys throughout the year, and y’know she did those things when we lost our jobs due to Covid,” the daughter-in-law continued.

“That was fantastic, but she chooses to send a card, basically reminding me that I don’t have a gift for you because I’ve done all of these other things.”

“When she could literally just not give us one or just wish us a Merry Christmas,” she says.

The video has been viewed thousands of times, with many people criticizing the older woman for her obnoxious behavior.

“That’s not a Christmas card, that’s an invoice,” one person said.

“When you get a job again, pay back every single penny and show her that you don’t need her money,” one person wrote.

“Surprised she didn’t put the 1.98 for the Xmas card in there,” I reasoned.

“Don’t accept anything from her anymore,” said this person.

