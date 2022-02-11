Like his new lover Lottie Tomlinson, Caroline Flack gave Lewis Burton ‘£25,000 to pay off debts.’

Caroline Flack, like his new lover Lottie Tomlinson, gave Lewis Burton £25,000 to pay off debts.

Before her death, CAROLINE Flack gave boyfriend Lewis Burton ‘tens of thousands of pounds’ to pay off his debts, just as his new girlfriend Lottie Tomlinson did, according to reports.

Lottie, 22, gave the former tennis player a £22,000 lump sum to pay off more debts last month, and her One Direction singer brother Louis is concerned, according to reports this week.

“I don’t blame Louis for being concerned – he’s probably thinking the same thing as all of Caroline’s friends – ‘get out of the relationship,'” a friend of Caroline’s told the Sun on Sunday.

“When Lewis and Caroline were together, Caroline gave him about £25,000 to help him pay off his debts.

She also paid for everything in their lives: rent, clothes, food, going out, and vacations.

“He’s typical….getting women to foot the bill for his extravagant lifestyle.”

It has a foul smell.

He’s going on luxury vacations to Marbella and Ibiza, and the women are footing the bill.

“I’m not sure why they’re so taken aback by him.”

“If Caroline could see him now and see that Lottie is handing over tens of thousands of pounds in the same way Caroline did, she would be heartbroken.”

“All I want is for Lottie to wake up.”

Caroline, a former Love Island presenter who dated Prince Harry, committed suicide in February at the age of 40.

She was supposed to go to court for assaulting model Burton.

Influencer Lottie’s sister Felicite, 18, died of an accidental drug overdose in March of last year, and she grew close to the 28-year-old as they shared their grief over the loss of loved ones.

Caroline and Lottie, who met through their involvement with The X Factor, confirmed their relationship in July and were later seen on holiday together in Ibiza.

Louis, 28, and his grandparents are reportedly concerned about Lottie’s new relationship.

When Lottie’s twin sisters Phoebe and Daisy told their grandparents that it was Lottie who paid the bill when they ate with Lewis at London restaurant The Ivy, it made them even more concerned.

“In the same way Caroline paid for everything,” our source said.

It was visible to all of her peers.

We do not live in the Middle Ages, when a man was responsible for everything.

He isn’t breaking the law, but we’re talking about a substantial sum of money.”

Caroline’s mother Christine claimed the TV presenter’s relationship with Lewis ‘did end her life’ after he was photographed with his new girlfriend Caroline.

Caroline wrote on Instagram in August 2019 alongside a photo of herself and Burton sunbathing: ‘This relationship did end her life.’ She added:…

