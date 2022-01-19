Like Ross from Friends, I got a triple spray tan on only one side of my body, which took a solid two weeks to fade.

Like Ross from Friends, I got a triple spray tan on one side of my body that lasted two weeks.

When done correctly, spray tans can look fantastic.

Eleanor Fletcher discovered that it is truly just you in the booth, alone.

“I know what you’re thinking,” the Crystal Fighters singer said on TikTok after her disastrous spray tan experience.

“You’re thinking there’s no way that what happened in that Friends episode where Ross went to get a spray tan and got triple sprayed could happen in real life.”

“I’m here to tell you that it is possible, and it has been done.”

“I went to the spray tan world and said, ‘I’m a little pale, just a level 1 will do fine,'” Eleanor began.

“The lady at the front desk said, ‘No problem, that’s fine.’

You simply enter the booth and wait for the voice to tell you that it is time to turn around.

” Eleanor got her tan done in America, so the receptionist had an American accent.

“You hold your breath for the voice to appear.

You don’t turn around until you hear the voice.

“She delivered that message emphatically, and I was determined to incorporate it into my journey to the land of the tan.”

“So I politely entered the tanning booth, completely naked, and let the spray tan machine permeate my body down and up,” she continued in the most British manner possible.

“I patiently await the machine’s command to turn around.

As panic began to set in, she repeated, “I continue to wait.”

“The machine rises and resumes its work.”

“There’s a part of me that knows this is going horribly wrong, but there’s also a hopeful child within me who believes this could be normal,” she explained, clearly nervous in the booth.

“For the third time, the machine starts up.”

“Finally, the machine chirps and says, ‘Spray tan finished.'”

“When I exit the booth, I approach the receptionist and say, ‘Hi, the machine just made me three times on my front.’

“Well, six because it’s up and down.”

I’m only talking about the front of my body.

“She then goes on to say that it was my fault because the voice definitely came in and I just didn’t hear it, and that I chose to be sprayed six times.”

“Right now, the worst thing I could do is wash it off.”

The best thing I could do is get sprayed six more times on my back.

“So I went to get sprayed six more times, 12 in total…

