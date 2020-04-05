Lil ‘Kleine melts hearts with pictures of his son

In the photo we see how Lil ‘Kleine is playing in the pool with his son. Happiness radiates from it. Everyone can see how father and son are playing.

The rapper’s fans especially appreciate the snapshots. “How cute,” someone replies. Another: “You really are a top dad.” Chantal Janzen and Danny de Munk also react, both with hearts, among the adorable photos.

Lil ‘Kleine himself spends the corona crisis with his family in Dubai. They flew there on March 12, but did not expect the situation to escalate that way. He is therefore very concerned about the health of his father.