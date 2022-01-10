Lil Meech, a co-star on ‘BMF,’ is ‘Like My Brother,’ according to Eric Kofi Abrefa.

‘BMF’ Co-Star Lil Meech is ‘Like My Brother,’ according to Eric Kofi Abrefa.

BMF (Black Mafia Family), a popular Starz series, is based on the true story of brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory.

The series revolves around the Jackson brothers’ drug empire in late 1980s Detroit, and is executive produced by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and executive producer, showrunner, and writer Randy Huggins.

Eric Kofi Abrefa, a talented British actor, plays the brothers’ main rival Lamar in the show.

He recently discussed his time on the show and how he prepared for it.

He also discussed his friendship with Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory, who plays his own father.

Abrefa said Lil Meech is like a brother to him and that he loves him in a recent interview with Digital Spy.

He explained that everyone on the set has a family vibe to them.

Because it was Lil Meech’s first acting role, he dazzled Abrefa.

From the first day he worked, he was professional and completely dedicated.

Abrefa says it means a lot to Lil Meech to be able to play his own father on BMF and tell his father and uncle’s story.

Meech wasn’t cast in the role solely because of his appearance.

50 Cent, who is a huge fan of BMF, began preparing Lil Meech for the role long before the show was officially approved.

He insisted that the young aspiring actor enroll in two years of acting classes.

Following that, he had to audition for the part of his father on the show.

Lil Meech believed it was critical to demonstrate that he was deserving of the part so that the world could see his father for who he truly was.

Abrefa admits that he had some knowledge of the Black Mafia Family prior to taking on the role of Lamar.

He was well aware of their influence on hip-hop culture, especially in the early 2000s, he explained.

Big Meech’s name came up frequently for Abrefa, and he’d seen a couple of documentaries about the family, which he considers mind-blowing to learn about in terms of what they accomplished and where they came from.

To begin, he said he read a variety of articles and publications to get into character.

Randy Huggins, the showrunner, sent him some research materials, including materials about the time period and the city of Detroit.

Abrefa claims that his…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.