Lil Meech Declares His Desire to Play a Superhero in ‘BMF’

Lil Meech Says He Wants to Play a Superhero in ‘BMF’

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. shot to fame after starring as his father, notorious gangster Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, on Starz’s hit drama series BMF. Set in the 1980s in Detroit, the series follows Big Meech and his younger brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

The brothers started selling cocaine in high school as a way to get out of poverty.

They would quickly expand across the country, becoming two of the country’s most powerful drug lords before being apprehended in the early 2000s.

Lil Meech is looking forward to the future now that he has gotten his feet wet on BMF.

For some time, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s passion project has been bringing the Flenory brothers’ story to life on the small screen.

He met Lil Meech after consulting Big Meech and Southwest T and their family.

The Power Universe executive producer enrolled the young actor in acting classes because he is a carbon copy of his father.

“He made sure I had the foundational acting,” Lil Meech told The Grio, “before I just jumped out there on the screen and didn’t have any acting experience, you know, as far as any classes.”

“For two years, I took intensive acting classes five days a week, (sometimes) two times a day.”

Lil Meech wanted to make sure the network couldn’t say yes to anyone else during the audition process.

Lil Meech received recognition from BMF, but this is only the beginning of his Hollywood career.

“I want people to see my versatility and range and see that not only can I play my father and someone I know, but I can play anybody,” he told Hip-Hop DX.

