Lil Nas X is ‘becoming an icon,’ according to Jack Harlow, who describes the ‘Industry Baby’ singer as ‘brave.’

Lil Nas X is “becoming an icon,” according to Jack Harlow, who calls the “Industry Baby” singer “brave.”

Lil Nas X is regarded as a pioneer in the country-rap music scene, with collaborator Jack Harlow dubbing him an “icon” on his song “Industry Baby.”

The “What’s Poppin” singer revealed some details about his collaboration with Lil Nas X, including why the two collaborated on the Montero hit.

Lil Nas X is the singer-rapper behind the hits “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “That’s What I Want,” and “Old Town Road.” In 2021, he released his debut album Montero, which included the song “Industry Baby,” which featured Jack Harlow.

This song has received over 960 million plays on Spotify since its release.

Lil Nas X released an extended version of “Industry Baby” in 2021, which has received over 10 million Spotify plays.

The original song was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Melodic Rap Performance, as well as a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Collaboration Song.

Fans learned some of the meaning behind the song and its lyrics thanks to a collaboration with Genius.

Lil Nas X and Harlow’s lyrics for “Industry Baby” work well together, despite their different musical styles. These artists discussed their decision to collaborate in an interview with Genius.

They each had their own methods for breaking into the industry.

Despite this, “Industry Baby” was fueled by Harlow and Lil Nas X’s mutual respect.

“We feel each other,” Harlow said of Lil Nas X and said, “We do two different things.”

We’re in this business for two reasons.

We both came in with different music, but I can feel him and am a fan.

Harlow continued, “And I’m a fan of what he’s doing and what he stands for.”

“I believe he’s on his way to becoming an icon.”

What he does appeals to me.

I bow to him.

“I think he’s courageous.”

Elton John, a legendary Grammy Award-winning artist, was among the artists featured on Montero’s “One of Me.”

Miley Cyrus sang on “Am I Dreaming,” while Megan Thee Stallion rapped on “Dolla Sign Slime.” (Lil Nas X previously featured Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for his “Old Town Road” remix.)

The official music video for “Industry Baby,” which featured both Harlow and Lil Nas X, sparked outrage among conservative viewers because of its LGBTQ-centered themes.

“Let me explain,” Lil Nas X said on Twitter.

