Lil Nas X won Male Artist of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards, and here’s who else was nominated.

Lil Nas X won Male Artist of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards, and here are the other nominees.

The People’s Choice Awards 2021 aired on E! in December.

Lil Nas X was nominated for Male Artist of the Year 2021, Social Star of the Year 2021, Album of the Year 2021, Song of the Year 2021, Music Video of the Year 2021, and Collaboration Song of the Year 2021 at the award show.

Lil Nas X won the award for Male Artist of the Year in 2021, defeating a number of well-known artists.

There were eight nominees for Male Artist of 2021 at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

For the first time, Lil Nas X won the award.

He had been nominated for Male Artist of the Year in the past.

Lil Nas X beat out Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd in the Male Artist of 2021 category.

Every year, the People’s Choice Awards honors well-known entertainers.

Celebrities must receive the most votes in online polls to win awards in each category.

Fans vote for their favorite films, television shows, actors, musicians, and social media entertainers in polls.

Lil Nas X’s only award on December was Male Artist of 2021.

At the awards show, the rapper received multiple nominations.

Lil Nas X’s song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” was nominated for Song of 2021 alongside BTS’ “Butter,” Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “STAY,” and Cardi B’s

Rodrigo won the Album of 2021 category for her album Sour.

She was up against Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Migos’ Culture III, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Justin Bieber’s Justice, Lil Nas X’s album MONTERO, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, and Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed.

The music video for Lil Nas X’s song “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” was nominated for Music Video of the Year in 2021.

BTS’ music video for “Butter” took home the award in this category.

