Lila Moss follows in her mother Kate’s footsteps as a model for Ermanno Scervino.

Lila Moss, Kate Moss’ daughter, models for Ermanno Scervino, two years after her mother.

The 19-year-old posed in a matching shearling coat, hotpants, and boots for the Italian fashion house.

“I loved shooting this in Milan so much,” Lila wrote in an Instagram post accompanied by photos from the shoot.

When edgy black and white photos of Kate, 47, were released in 2019, she was modeling for the brand.

Lila wore a black bra top and lacy trousers in another photo with her father, journalist Jefferson Hack, 50.

She has increased her modeling career this year, completing campaigns for Versace, Miu Miu, and Fendi, among others.

It could be in her blood.