Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her ‘Serious’ Body Image Issues: ‘It’s Devastating,’ she Says.

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her ‘Serious’ Body Image Problems: ‘It’s Devastating’

Lili Reinhart opened up about her struggle with body image in a raw and honest way.

“I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my bodyweight for the last few months, and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week,” the Riverdale star, 25, said in a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 13.

“So I’d like to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hopes that anyone else who is going through something similar won’t feel so alone.”

It’s difficult to love rather than criticize your body.

It’s a skill I’m still working on.”

Reinhart went on to explain how Hollywood has influenced her self-perception.

“I didn’t think working in an industry obsessed with women’s [sic]bodies and weights could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity… but it has,” she continued.

“I wish I hadn’t been born during a period when the media idolized only one size of woman.”

Despite her negative feelings about her body, the Chemical Hearts actress emphasized its positive aspects.

“My body has served me well for the past 25 years.

I wish I could love it more, despite all of my scars, tears, and trauma, even if it doesn’t look like it did when I was 20.

“However, I’m making an effort,” she stated.

“I know that no matter how big or small my body is, it deserves the same amount of love and admiration.

It’s a devastating feeling not to feel at ease in my own skin.

My body has changed, as if it has betrayed me.

I’ve examined myself in the mirror and pulled my skin back tight to see how I *should* appear.

What I’m supposed to look like… in an industry where you’re considered “inconvenient” if you’re not part of a sample size.”

Reinhart then blamed women’s current body image issues on society’s unrealistic standards.

“It’s depressing to think that hundreds of millions of people are preoccupied with how we look.

That’s a seriously messed-up system.

“Humanity really f–ked this one up somewhere along the line,” she wrote, later sharing a photo of an ancient Greek statue of Aphrodite to show how the world’s ideals have shifted over time.

“I know I’m not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body,” the actress concluded.

Lili Reinhart Gets Real About Her ‘Severe’ Body Image Issues: It’s ‘Devastating’