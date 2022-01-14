Lili Reinhart Sends Out An Open Letter About Her “Heartbreaking” Body Image Struggle

Lili Reinhart Sends Out An Honest Message About Her “Heartbreaking” Body Image Struggle

“I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hopes that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone,” Lili Reinhart wrote on Instagram.

When it comes to one very important topic, Lili Reinhart is letting her fans know that they aren’t alone.

The 25-year-old actress recently opened up about her self-esteem issues in an Instagram post, sharing her raw emotions.

“I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my bodyweight for the last few months, and it’s gotten pretty bad in the last week,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in January.

13

“So, I’d like to be vulnerable for a moment and share this in the hopes that anyone else who is struggling doesn’t feel so alone.”

“I’m here with you,” the Riverdale star continued.

It can be difficult to look at your body with love rather than criticism.

I’m still learning how to do it.

I didn’t think working in an industry obsessed with women’s bodies and weights would affect my own body acceptance and positivity, but it has.

I regret growing up during a period when the media idolized only one size of woman.”

“My body has carried me through 25 years of life,” Reinhart continued, “and I hope to one day learn to fully celebrate my beautiful self.”

“I wish I could love it more, even if it doesn’t look like it did when I was 20 because of all my scars, tears, and trauma…I wish I could love it more.”

But I’m giving it my all.

At any size, I know my body is deserving of equal love and admiration.”

Reinhart also talked about the emotional toll her experience had on her, which many people can relate to.

“It’s a devastating feeling not to feel at ease in my own skin,” she continued.

“It’s as if my body was betraying me by changing.”

I’ve looked in the mirror and tightened my skin to see how I *should* appear.

What I’m supposed to look like… in a field where you’re -inconvenient- if you’re not part of a sample size.

It hurts to think that hundreds of millions of people are concerned about how we look.

That is a system that is completely broken.”

“I know I’m not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my…,” she concluded, addressing her fans directly.

