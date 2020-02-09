Lilliana Vazquez Reveals Her Red Carpet Beauty “Secret Weapon”

E! News host Lilliana Vazquez has been prepping all week to look fabulous while she’s covering Hollywood’s biggest award show! Next on her prep list is a last-minute dress fitting.

“I’m trying on some of my favorite dresses along with some of the biggest trends on the red carpet,” she shares.

Among those trends? The color white has been a popular choice of late, with added accents like feathering to offer a little extra visual interest, along with a soft and romantic heart-shaped neckline. For something a little bolder, beading is definitely an attention-getter, especially if the beads are luminescent in some way or catch the light to look shimmery and glittery. Other hot red carpet trends include bold, saturated colors and A-line silhouettes.

“I have no shortage of beautiful gowns, but you’re going to have to wait and see what I end up wearing on the red carpet,” Lilliana teases, before making a pivot to pay attention to her skin. Because as she puts it, “It’s not just about the outfit, it’s also about the skin.”

What’s her secret weapon? Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil. Lilliana shares how celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told her that it’s the fastest derm proven retinol available. “Not only is it super nourishing on my skin, but there are wrinkle-fighting powers in every single drop,” she says, showing how she applies it to her skin. “I’ve only been using this for just a few days, and I’m already feeling the results.” And those results have been felt by 100% of women, who typically see results in just one week.

Try Rapid Wrinkle Repair for yourself by shopping the products below! Make sure you watch the video above to see how Lilliana is continuing her red carpet week prep with Neutrogena, and join us on Sunday to see the last step on Lilliana’s to do list to get ready for the biggest night in Hollywood!