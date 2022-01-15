Lilly Ghalichi, alum of ‘Shahs of Sunset,’ is expecting her second child with husband Dara Mir.

Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi has announced that she and husband Dara Mir are expecting their second child.

On Friday, January 14, the reality star, 38, captioned a series of Instagram photos with the caption, “Been busy creating life.”

Ghalichi appeared in the photos alongside Mir, 41, and their 3-year-old daughter, Alara.

The expectant actress wore a sheer lace halter gown, black gloves, and glamorous hair and makeup while cradling her baby bump.

Through her Instagram Story, the TV personality elaborated on the happy news.

She wrote, “Surprise!!!!”

“I’m sorry for disappearing for so long; it’s been a difficult few months.”

I’m ecstatic to be expecting our second child and to be feeling better.”

Since their wedding in May 2017, the couple has been through a lot of ups and downs.

They welcomed Alara in September 2018, but their relationship hit a snag in August 2019 when Mir filed for divorce.

She expressed her desire to expand her family shortly after the news of their breakup broke.

Ghalichi told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019: “I’m having 1,000 percent more kids.”

“Becoming a mother has been the most life-changing experience for the better! I’ve never experienced anything harder or more difficult, but nothing as rewarding as seeing your baby, your flesh and blood.”

… With or without a man, I definitely want more children.”

“I’m going to start the process of having another baby in 2020,” the Bravo star added at the time.

Ghalichi said her first pregnancy was “extremely difficult,” so she was willing to use a surrogate.

She knew she wanted a sibling for her daughter regardless of how she conceived a second child.

“One thing I am certain of in life is that I will have at least one more child,” she stated.

“It would be an injustice not to have at least one more, as delicious as Alara is.”

Ghalichi also spoke out about her split from Mir in October of this year.

“It’s not like something terrible happened between us that would prevent us from being friends, coparenting, or whatever the future may hold,” she said at the time.

“When two people are together, I believe.”

