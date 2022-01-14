Lilly Ghalichi of Shahs of Sunset reveals she’s expecting her second child and flaunts her baby bump in glam photos.

Lilly Ghalichi of Shahs of Sunset reveals she’s expecting her second child and flaunts her baby bump in a series of glam photos.

LILLY Ghalichi and her husband Dara Mir have announced their second pregnancy.

The Shahs of Sunset stars already have a three-year-old daughter, Alara, and are expecting their second child.

In a beautiful photoshoot shared on Instagram on Friday, Lilly, 38, revealed her second pregnancy.

The reality star posed with Dara and their daughter, who were all dressed elegantly for the occasion.

As she cradled her growing baby bump, the TV personality looked stunning in a sheer white applique gown and Hollywood glam hair and makeup.

While holding hands with her toddler, Lilly accessorized her look with long black silky gloves and diamond earrings.

As she smiled and posed alongside her father, the tiny tot matched her mother in a sparkly sheer dress with princess tulle.

While sharing their exciting news with fans, the family patriarch posed in a black and white velour suit.

Lilly expressed her desire for more children in October and urged other “older” mothers not to give up hope.

She told Bravo at the time, “I still want more children.”

“I’m now 38 years old.

So, if you’re watching, it’s not too late.

OK, if you want to have children in your 40s, go ahead.”

Despite the fact that Lilly admitted that she “didn’t expect much” when she finally became a mother, she admitted that having a daughter taught her “the best love you will ever experience.”

“I [do]want more children.”

I’m simply exhausted…

Just months before announcing her pregnancy, she said, “I need to get that train on the tracks started.”

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.