Lily and Victoria Fight Over Billy’s Plan on ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers

Lily and Victoria are at odds over Billy’s plan on ‘The Young and the Restless.’

According to spoilers on The Young and the Restless, two of the show’s leading ladies are feuding.

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) have had their share of tense moments, and things are only going to get worse for the ladies.

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), the source of the women’s rivalry, is caught in the middle.

Find out why Lily and Victoria are feuding in the following paragraphs.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for The Young and the Restless’ upcoming episodes follow.]

Billy is a character who can’t seem to stay out of trouble; he causes the majority of the drama in his life.

To exact revenge on Adam and Victor Newman (Mark Grossman and Eric Braeden), he pretended to fall off the wagon.

His plan was going swimmingly until his ex-wife Victoria found out he was pretending to be drunk.

Billy and Lily are now at Victoria’s mercy.

Here’s what’s coming up next on (hashtag)YR in the new year: pic.twitter.comc2apVHQlPO

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Will Lily choose a job or a relationship?

While Billy is willing to tell Victoria about his plan to bring down Newman Media, Lily is skeptical.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily and Victoria will be at odds over Billy’s plan, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Victoria insists on doing things her way, but Lily will be irritated by Victoria’s assertiveness.

Lily’s fears about Victoria appear to be justified.

Victoria hinted in a recent episode of The Young and the Restless that she might double-cross Billy.

Due to his expose on Victoria’s husband, Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi), Victoria and Billy haven’t been on the best of terms recently.

Fans are surprised that she would want to work with Billy.

However, they share a common hatred for Adam.

Victoria is desperate to bring down Adam and Newman Media, which she will do with Billy’s help.

Victoria, on the other hand, is a ruthless businesswoman, and Billy will become a pawn in her ruthless game.

While Billy is optimistic that everything will turn out in his favor, fans of The Young and the Restless believe he is in for more heartbreak.

Billy’s fall from grace appears to be complete, based on the latest developments in this storyline.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Start the new year off with new episodes of #YR! Here’s what’s coming up next. pic.twitter.com/c2apVHQlPO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 30, 2021