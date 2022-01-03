The stars of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins and Ashley Park, have shown they’re best friends in real life.

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park show they’re best friends in real life.

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park show they’re best friends in real life.

Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins and Ashley revealed that they are best friends on and off set in an interview with Glamour UK.

Take a look at what they had to say about it right here!

I have some exciting news to share with you, my friends.

Emily and Mindy from Emily in Paris are one of TV’s cutest and funniest friend pairs, but Lily Collins (Emily) and Ashley Park (Mindy) revealed in an interview with Glamour UK that they’re not just on-screen besties who order croissants with a side of condoms—they’re also BFFs in real life.

“Meeting someone as an adult, when you’re an adult, and having such a strong attraction to them,” Lily said of Ashley.

“In friendship, it’s like having a soul mate.”

“Ashley keeps me from second-guessing and questioning who I am right now,” she added.

We’ll be honest: we’re crying right now.

“If we ever had a day off,” Ashley said in the interview, “Me and Lily would wander the streets together.”

“We were just getting caught up on everything in the Tuileries Gardens – and we were wearing masks and sunglasses – and we kept getting recognized!”

Is it feasible for us to return?

Ashley continued, “Even what we thought our show’s demographic was.”

We were ecstatic not only because they were so enthusiastic, but also because middle-aged men approached us and said, ‘Oh, it’s you guys.’ No one said anything negative to us.”

Emily, Lily’s on-screen counterpart, values friendship just as much as she does in her personal life.

“Emily values her friendships in the end,” she said.

“And in season two, she really focuses on female friendships, which I was really hoping to see more of.”

As if you needed another reason to fall in love with this pair.

The second season of Emily in Paris, starring Lily and Ashley, is now available on Netflix.

Lily Collins and Ashley Park, stars of Emily in Paris, prove they’re best friends in real life as well.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]