Lily Collins and Darren Star Dish on the Big Season 2 Cliffhangers (Exclusive) in ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins and Darren Star Dish on Season 2 Cliffhangers (Exclusive) on ‘Emily in Paris’

If you haven’t seen Season 2 of Emily in Paris, don’t read any further.

To wrap up season 2, Emily in Paris ended on a dramatic cliffhanger.

Netflix’s Parisian dramedy ended on a tense note when Emily (Lily Collins) discovers in the worst possible way that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is actually back together with Camille (Camille Razat), and that’s not all.

They’ve decided to share an apartment.

“I remember reading that and thinking, ‘Wait, come on!'” Collins said of the shocking twist to ET’s Leanne Aguilera.

“When she finally musters the courage to say something, Camille appears from behind the closed door.

Camille had her little AirPods on, and that’s how it gets spoiled because she hears her and turns around so innocently.

‘Oh, I didn’t see you there,’ she says, but it’s actually the perfect representation of Camille’s character this season because there are so many unspoken moments when Camille playing Camille is so brilliant at toeing that fine line of is she or isn’t she? Does she know? Does she not know? Is she being mean? Is she nice? So the idea that that’s how Emily finds out and is so jarred by it, I just found to be just

I felt terrible for her.

“Of course,” I said.

Bravo expressed surprise at the conclusion, explaining that scripts are frequently written and tweaked as production progresses “because they want the characters to evolve.”

“They want to see how we evolve, and they’re looking for ideas and inspiration, so we got the last episode at the last possible moment.”

“It’s an entire season of him trying to…,” the French actor admitted.

He does, in fact, know what he wants.

He knows he wants to be with Emily, and after an entire season of rejection, I wasn’t surprised when, in the end, he falls for the only person who truly wants and loves him [Camille].

However, it is aggravating.

It’s a disaster.

