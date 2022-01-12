Lily Collins, daughter of Phil Collins, talks about why she didn’t want to change her famous last name in her new film “Emily in Paris.”

Lily Collins, the actress, is having a moment.

Emily In Paris, the actress’s breakout series from 2020, cemented her status as a global star.

Collins drew a lot of attention as the show became a major pop culture phenomenon.

Her well-known father used to be the center of attention whenever she was around.

She doesn’t appear to be interested in separating herself from her family now that she’s achieved success on her own.

Lily Collins recently explained why she didn’t want to change her well-known last name.

Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman welcomed Collins into the world in 1989.

Her father was a solo pop artist best known for the iconic 1981 single “In the Air Tonight,” which has lingered in the culture in cycles, most recently due to a viral YouTube reaction video.

Tavelman was never quite “iconic,” but her time as an actress provides a clearer link to her daughter’s chosen career.

While she was not well-known outside of her relationship with her pop star ex-husband, she was a prominent member of the acting community as the president of the Beverly Hills Women’s Club.

Lily Collins began acting as a child.

She had a natural talent for the craft from an early age, but it wasn’t enough.

She was under pressure from casting directors to stand out for years, according to an interview with Glamour UK.

“A lot of people have said to me, ‘Well, what makes you special? There are so many different siblings, family members, and people out there,'” the Emily in Paris star explained.

She earned her spot eventually by sticking to the serious grind of acting.

Lily Collins, on the other hand, did not do so by burying her surname, as some actors have done in order to be taken seriously.

Instead, she made the bold decision to be open about her family connection.

“I’m so proud of my surname and what my father has accomplished,” Collins said.

“I’m also a very proud daughter.”

Collins landed her biggest break yet in 2009, after years of working as a child actress in film and television.

She had a significant role in a major drama as Sandra Bullock’s daughter in The Blind Side.

That was evidence of her…

