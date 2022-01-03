Lily Collins Poses in Front of a Defaced ‘Emily in Paris’ Poster

Lily Collins Poses in Front of the Defaced ‘Emily in Paris’ Poster

Lily Collins is unfazed by a graffitied billboard! The 32-year-old actress shared a hilarious photo of a defaced poster for her hit Netflix show, Emily in Paris.

“I’m not a fan of the new look, Em.

But an A for effort…,” Collins wrote alongside a video of a man walking down the street before spotting the poster and fleeing.

She also posed in front of the graffitied poster, jokingly looking shocked.

“She’s a class act everyone,” wrote Ashley Park, who plays Emily’s pal Mindy Chen on the show.

Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) shared this.

Collins has always been forthright about the negative feedback she and the fantastical Netflix series have received.

“I know that in this industry, having been in it, having grown up in it, you know that not everyone will love what you do all of the time,” she said in the December issue of Glamour.

“If there’s ever an opportunity to be better, do better, and have more representation and inclusion, you should run with it,” she added in response to criticisms of the show’s lack of diversity in the first season.

Collins is looking forward to finding out what happens next after the season 2 cliffhanger.

“I honestly don’t know,” she recently told ET, “and we keep saying, ‘So when am I going to find out? Are we going to find out? Do we get to go to season 3? What happens?'”

Watch the video below to learn more about Emily in Paris.

