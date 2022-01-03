Lily Collins Reacts Hilariously to Emily’s Defacement on a Paris Billboard

Lily Collins Reacts hysterically to Emily’s Defaced Billboard in Paris

Lily Collins noticed a billboard for her show Emily in Paris while walking around New York City with her husband Charlie McDowell.

Something did, however, appear to be a little off.

Please accept my apologies.

This defaced billboard for Emily Cooper’s hit show Emily in Paris would irritate Emily Cooper.

Lily Collins, who plays the character in the Netflix series, couldn’t help but mock the graffiti on her poster.

As evidenced by her Jan.

Lily was walking around New York City with her husband, director Charlie McDowell, when they came across the Emily in Paris billboard, which now has pink paint covering Lily’s face, according to her second Instagram post.

“I can’t say I like the new look, Em,” she wrote, “but I give it an A for effort…”

Lily posted a video of Charlie running away in fright after seeing the new version of the billboard alongside her message.

The 32-year-old actress posed for a photo with the defaced billboard on the second slide, her face shocked.

Lily’s friends and family praised her for laughing about the situation in the comments section.

Ashley Park, who co-stars with Lily in Emily in Paris, wrote, “She’s a class act everyone.”

Lily’s mother-in-law, Mary Steenburgen, shared the couple’s laughter by writing, “Hahaha.”

“Why do people do this omg…but props to u for not caring about it haha,” one fan said of the graffiti art, while another suggested the look might be a good makeup “idea for the third season.”

While no official start date for season three has been announced, both Lily and creator Darren Star have teased fans about Emily’s next moves.

Darren revealed the crossroads Emily found herself in at the end of season two, which premiered on Netflix in December, while Lily recently pitched a new hairstyle for her character.

“She’s at a crossroads in her life.

“At the end of season two, she has reasons to choose a number of doors, and our challenge is figuring out which of those doors she’ll choose and why,” the showrunner told TVLine.

“It’ll be all about that in season three.”

One of the questions that arises when living in a foreign country is: where is your heart? Is it in the place where you came from, or in the place where you are now? Emily is going…

