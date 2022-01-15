Lily Collins Speaks French in ‘Emily in Paris’

Emily in Paris, a popular Netflix series, just released its second season.

Emily’s lighthearted (and occasionally clueless) approach to adventures in Paris is beloved by fans of the show.

They’ve watched her struggle to learn French as she tries to find her place in the world.

But what about Lily Collins, the actress who plays Emily? Does she speak French or is she learning alongside Emily? It appears that playing Emily is actually hindering Collins’ progress in the language.

Collins’ titular character in Emily in Paris struggles with French, but according to Distractify, the actress knows the language.

Collins not only learned French as a child, but she also had many opportunities to practice it at home.

Collins explained, “I grew up speaking French at school.”

“Because my younger brothers are half-Swiss, I began speaking French with them when I was a child.”

Her background has well prepared her to play a French-speaking role, but Emily’s lack of proficiency in the language is having a negative impact on Collins’ fluency.

“Emily is terrible at French, and I’m playing the most American character I’ve ever played in my life,” she explained.

“It was extremely difficult for me to distinguish between the two, and I believe that my French deteriorated as a result.”

Collins’ abilities appear to be deteriorating at the same time as Emily’s are improving.

Here it is: Emily in Paris premieres on @netflix on October 2nd! I hope you fall in love with this story, the character, and the city as much as I did.

I am unable to do so.

F*cking is the word.

Please hold your horses.

Please excuse my poor English… pic.twitter.com7reEktpEjs

Emily’s French in Emily in Paris is terrible for a reason.

She relocated to Paris, according to Netflix, to begin work at a marketing firm.

When she arrived, however, she didn’t speak a word of French.

Not only did this make navigating her new life difficult, but it also didn’t endear her to her coworkers.

One of them finally let her know that other people in the office thought she was arrogant for not even trying to learn the…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Here we go! I’m beyond thrilled to finally announce Emily in Paris officially launches October 2, only on @netflix! I hope you guys fall in love with this story, the character and the city just like I did. Can’t. F*cking. Wait. Pardon my French… pic.twitter.com/7reEktpEjs — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) September 1, 2020