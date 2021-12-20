Lily Collins teases “A Lot More French” in Emily in Paris Season 2

Lily Collins teases “A Lot More French” in the second season of Emily in Paris.

Emily, in Par-ee, is on her way to becoming bilingual…sort of…

Lily Collins, who plays Emily in Paris, teased that season two will have “more fashion, more drama, more romance, more laughs, and a lot more French” at the Netflix red carpet premiere.

“We’re back for more,” Collins joked on December’s E! News’ Daily Pop.

From new characters to new settings (including a picture-perfect vacation to St. Lucia), there’s something for everyone.

This time around, Collins’ Emily has a lot of “bigger” moments in store.

At the premiere, Collins gushed, “St. Tropez at the beginning of this season was magical.”

“It was the best way to relaunch this season with the cast and crew, bringing everyone back together.”

It was as if I were on a vacation.”

“I think we were so in shock that we were getting to film season two,” co-star Ashley Park agreed.

“It was the most beautiful location,” Park continued, “and it felt like going to work with your best friend in a vacation spot, which was crazy.”

Emily in Paris Season 2 premieres on December 3rd.

22 is available on Netflix.